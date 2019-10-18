City to unveil new art piece at Santa Clarita Skate Park

The city of Santa Clarita is set to host a dedication and unveiling ceremony for its newest public art piece at the entrance building of the Santa Clarita Skate Park as part of the park’s 10th anniversary.

The event, scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway, celebrates a decade of the Santa Clarita Skate Park by unveiling “Inertia,” a mural by artist Miguel A. Del Real that features a cool color palette of green, blue and violet.

“When approaching a project like this, my goals are to connect with the community throughout the process,” Del Real said in a statement. “For me, public art installation is meaningful because everyone has an opportunity to engage with the mural and artist at all stages.”



Attendees can expect music, a skateboarding demonstration performed and emceed by the Val Surf skate team, and vendors with giveaways.

To learn more about the Santa Clarita Skate Park Public Art Project, visit scskatepark.com.

