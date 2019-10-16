Containment of Saddleridge Fire virtually unchanged in past 48 hours

With containment of the Saddleridge Fire virtually unchanged in the past 48 hours, the brush fire that destroyed 19 homes and damaged 88 others, is proving as stubborn as it was fast in unfolding.



As of Wednesday morning, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department reported the fire as 46% contained and having burned 8,391 acres from Sylmar to Reseda since Thursday.



At least 1,177 firefighting personnel were assigned to the Saddleridge Fire Wednesday.



A red flag warning and high wind advisory in place a week ago have been lifted.



Topping the list of updates in Wednesday’s status report was concern over a 4-foot by 4-foot flame at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility that was fully extinguished at 1 p.m. Tuesday.



There are no known impacts to Southern California Gas Co. operations at the facility at this time, fire officials updating the report said at 9 a.m. Wednesday.



South Coast Air Quality Management District, Los Angeles County Fire Department and SoCalGas were reportedly analyzing samples to determine what chemicals were involved in the flame.

Several residents expressed concern that videos of what appeared to be fires within the sewer system at the Porter Ranch Town Center might be connected with the now-extinguished Aliso Canyon flame.

Fire officials believe there is no connection and have seen no active underground fire threats near this area.

The cause of the Saddleridge Fire remains under active investigation. The origin of the fire, however, has been identified by LAFD Arson Investigators as a 50-foot by 70-foot area beneath a high-voltage transmission tower.



