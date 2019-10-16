County CEO announces retirement for early 2020

Los Angeles County’s chief executive officer, Sachi A. Hamai, announced her retirement on Tuesday. To allow time for Board of Supervisors to choose her successor, her retirement is set to start in early 2020.



“She leaves behind a long, honorable legacy of service, fond memories and big shoes to fill,” Tony Bell, spokesman for county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, said in an email.



Hamai, appointed to the position in 2015, was the CEO of the largest county in the United States, with a population of more than 10 million residents. In addition, she was the first Asian-American woman to serve as CEO in the Los Angeles County.



As CEO, Hamai was responsible for managing the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of the nation’s largest municipal government, including the oversight of Los Angeles County’s $36.1 billion budget, according to Hamai’s website.



“I am happy for Sachi as she begins the next chapter of her life,” said Bell. “Her strong leadership and sound fiscal policies have given the county a series of balanced budgets — and the highest possible bond rating.”



Before being appointed, Hamai was an executive officer working with the Board of Supervisors for more than eight years until being chosen as CEO of the county in October 2015.



Among her accomplishments, her strong fiscal management stands out since it led to the county to having its highest credit rating ever, county officials said in a news release. She also introduced the county’s Rainy Day Fund to account for future financial downturns, according to the release.



“Now I am ready to write the next chapter in my professional life, but my heart will always be in public service, and filled with gratitude by the experiences and opportunities that shaped my career with L.A. County,” Hamai said in the news release.

