Early collision sends one to local hospital

L.A. County Fire and California Highway Patrol officials responded to a single-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Valencia, Tuesday morning, left one person sent to the hospital.

The driver of a black SUV traveling along I-5 north around 1 a.m., near McBean Parkway, went off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle ended up down an embankment.

Leslie Lua of LA County Fire said one person was trapped and required to be extracted from the wreckage.

“We got the call at 1:15 (a.m.), and on the scene at 1:20 (a.m.). It was only one vehicle involved, down an embankment, Lua said. “There was a person trapped in a vehicle, and that person was transported to a local hospital.

There was no cause given for the crash at this time.CHP officers are still investigating.