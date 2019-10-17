Firefighters respond to reports of fire in Canyon Country

Firefighters responded to reports of an unknown fire in Canyon Country on Thursday morning.



The incident was reported shortly after 10:20 a.m. as a fire on Sierra Highway, near Arline Street.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene at 10:29 a.m.



“This came in only as a fire in the area,” said Sean Rios, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Updates are expected from firefighters at the scene.



