Firefighters respond to reports of fire in Canyon Country

Firefighters responded to reports of an unknown fire in Canyon Country on Thursday morning.
The incident was reported shortly after 10:20 a.m. as a fire on Sierra Highway, near Arline Street.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene at 10:29 a.m.
“This came in only as a fire in the area,” said Sean Rios, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Updates are expected from firefighters at the scene.
