A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Firefighters respond to reports of fire in Canyon Country

Firefighters responded to reports of an unknown fire in Canyon Country on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 10:20 a.m. as a fire on Sierra Highway, near Arline Street.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene at 10:29 a.m.

“This came in only as a fire in the area,” said Sean Rios, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Updates are expected from firefighters at the scene.

