Foot pursuit ends with deputy altercation

A foot pursuit that reportedly began with a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation in Canyon Country ended with the suspect allegedly attempting to fight law enforcement personnel, officials said Saturday.

The incident started, according to Sgt. Dan Peacock of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, when deputies detained three individuals near Golden Triangle Road and Isabella Parkway, around 2:50 p.m.

“One of them ran,” said Peacock. “Deputies had known the guy from before and knew he had some outstanding warrants.”

Deputies then gave chase to the suspect and a fight ensued.

“He was detained and arrested,” said Peacock.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.