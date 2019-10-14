Four arrested after $15k in merchandise stolen from Lululemon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a theft at the Westfield Valencia Town Center after thieves stole an estimated $15,000 in store merchandise Sunday.

Deputies were alerted to the theft that occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday at Lululemon, a popular fitness apparel store.

Four women entered the Lululemon store and allegedly pointed a black object at a clerk before they grabbed approximately $15,000 worth of merchandise and fled the store, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. Preliminary information did not indicate whether a weapon was recovered, officials said Sunday.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Lt. Joseph Fender said the suspects were four women.

“They fled the location in a stolen vehicle,” said Fender, “they were detained in the (northbound lanes of the Interstate) 5 freeway by the California Highway Patrol, after we put out a report about the suspects.”

CHP officers spotted the suspects at a rest stop near the northbound lanes of the I-5, near Frazier Park, around 7:30 p.m., following a report made by deputies about the theft, according to officials.

“They are now in our custody and they are being transported from the scene of the arrest,” added Fender.