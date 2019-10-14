LASD Deputies investigate a robbery in the Westfield Valencia Town Center at the lululemon store, Oct. 13, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Four arrested after $15k in merchandise stolen from Lululemon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a theft at the Westfield Valencia Town Center after thieves stole an estimated $15,000 in store merchandise Sunday.

Deputies were alerted to the theft that occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday at Lululemon, a popular fitness apparel store.

Four women entered the Lululemon store and allegedly pointed a black object at a clerk before they grabbed approximately $15,000 worth of merchandise and fled the store, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. Preliminary information did not indicate whether a weapon was recovered, officials said Sunday.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Lt. Joseph Fender said the suspects were four women.

“They fled the location in a stolen vehicle,” said Fender, “they were detained in the (northbound lanes of the Interstate) 5 freeway by the California Highway Patrol, after we put out a report about the suspects.”

CHP officers spotted the suspects at a rest stop near the northbound lanes of the I-5, near Frazier Park, around 7:30 p.m., following a report made by deputies about the theft, according to officials.

“They are now in our custody and they are being transported from the scene of the arrest,” added Fender.

Advertisement

Gilbert Bernal

Gilbert Bernal

Latest Stories