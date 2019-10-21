Gusty winds expected as Saddleridge Fire reaches 83% containment

As the ongoing fight to contain the Saddleridge Fire enters its second week, fire officials report the fire that damaged more than 100 homes, 19 of which were burned to the ground,from Sylmar to Reseda, was 83% contained heading into a challenge of gusty winds.



Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department reported Sunday night that 8,799 acres had been burned and 660 personnel assigned to the firefight.



“Tactical patrols will remain in place to monitor the area as low humidity and gusty northerly winds are still a concern. The ‘Red Flag Warning’ is in effect until 10:00 PM this evening,” fire officials reported at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the Saddleridge Fire is still under investigation.

