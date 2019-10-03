Hart district honors 20 employees as ‘Classified Employee of the Year’

After previously acknowledging the district’s teachers of the year, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board took time to recognize those behind the curtain — the classified staff members.

While a teacher is considered a “credentialed” staff member, the classified school workers are those who run the offices, sweep the floors, and supervise the playgrounds and school campuses.

During the recognition ceremony held in the district’s governing board room Wednesday evening, 20 staff members heard their names read, as they walked to the front of the room to receive a certificate and applause.

“Honestly, it feels awesome. I’m very honored that my school would choose me to be out here,” said Eddy Figueroa, a La Mesa Junior High School special circumstance assistant who works one-on-one with special education children.

“Eddy is one of the most energetic, personable people,” said La Mesa Principal Michelle Krantz. “He connects well with students, adults, parents, with anyone he interacts with. I hope he becomes a teacher.”

Following the ceremony and the board thanking each one of the employees individually, they were greeted by their congratulating peers in the audience.

“The district does not have to do this,” said Kari Pinto, office manager at Castaic Middle School. “I’ve worked for other companies in the past that don’t do any sort of recognition for their employees. I think that it means a lot to employees to be recognized, even if it’s just an award and one night.”

“It makes people want to come to work and do a good job,” Pinto added.

The following were district employees who had received recognition as 2019-20 classified employees of the year:

Tiffany Walusko, Academy of the Canyons

Miguel Diaz, Administrative Center

Claudia Lopez, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Ronald Martellino, Bowman High School

Cecilia Calabrano, Canyon High School

Marielou Garcia, Career Visions Center

Kari Pinto, Castaic High School

Kenia Sandoval, Golden Oak Adult School

Theresa Jacobs, Golden Valley High School

Tim Williams, Hart High School

Eduardo Figueroa, La Mesa Junior High School

Cindy Kolb, Placerita Junior High School

Ivonne Contreras, Rancho Pico Junior High School

Rosa Garcia, Rio Norte Junior High School

Susan Warne, Saugus High School

Devin Barrett, Sequoia School

Ana Valverde, Sierra Vista Junior High School

Heidi Moody, TLC

Faustino Saavedra, Jr., Valencia High School

Jan Ondra, West Ranch High School