Highway crash ends with arrest of Saugus woman

A Saugus woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury late Wednesday afternoon in connection with a crash that prompted a call for ambulances at the scene.



The two-vehicle traffic collision happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 just south of Sand Canyon Road.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responding to the call arrived there at 4:50 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



“Two vehicles were involved,” he said. “They requested two ambulances.”



California Highway Patrol officers who responded to the crash noted in their report that it involved a white Mazda and a blue Chrysler.



“She was arrested out of the collision at 1630 hours,” CHP Officer Eric Priessman said.



Natalie Gonzalez, 21, was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury, a felony.



She is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Friday.



