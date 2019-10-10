Husband and wife charged over alleged road-rage attack on teens

A husband and wife from Canyon Country, accused of beating a teenage boy and girl in an alleged road-rage incident last month, were charged by prosecutors Wednesday.

Walt Dorsch, 48, faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury with an allegation of inflicting great bodily injury, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

His wife, Alicia Dorsch, 39, faces one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, automobile, he said.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Friday.

They were arrested in connection with an alleged road rage incident that happened a month ago.

Mid-afternoon Thursday Sept. 12, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to the intersection of McBean Parkway and Avenue Scott for reports of a road rage incident..

“A married couple was driving on McBean (Parkway). The suspect (driver) felt the victim’s car had cut him off,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said at the time.

The occupants of the other car were a teenage boy and a teenage girl, she said.

“When the two cars pulled up to the lights at the intersection, both the husband and the wife got out of the car and assaulted the victims — the teens,” she said.

The teens received some medical treatment at the scene, Miller said.

Walt Dorsch, described by arresting deputies as a prop maker, was initially arrested on suspicion of battery causing grievous bodily injury.

Alicia Dorsch, described by the same deputies as a painter, was initially arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm but causing grievous bodily injury.

Both suspects were booked with bail set at $50,000 for him and $30,000 for her.

