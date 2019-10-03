Infant fall victim airlifted to hospital

An infant boy who suffered a head injury in a fall was airlifted to a pediatric hospital in Northridge late Thursday afternoon.



The boy, whose identity was not disclosed, was carried on a stretcher from an ambulance to a rescue helicopter.



Rescue helicopter #19 lands near waiting ambulance. Signal photo, Jim Holt.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m, paramedics arriving in a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital ambulance rushed through the parking lot at Pep Boys automotive shop on Soledad Canyon Road, near Ruether Avenue, escorted by firefighters and sheriff’s deputies.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station stopped all vehicle and pedestrian traffic around the east end of the parking lot.



At 5 p.m., rescue helicopter No. 19 of the Los Angeles County Fire Department touched down in the vacant lot next to the automotive store, sending up clouds of dust, brush and debris.



Helicopter rescuers carried the injured boy from a stretcher in the ambulance to the waiting chopper.



Also boarding the helicopter was a woman, believed to be the boy’s mother.



“This is a 1-year-old male,” said Fire Capt. John Rossi of Fire Station 107.



“It (injury) was from a fall,” he said.



The boy was flown to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



