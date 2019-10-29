Judge tosses out case against man facing 3rd trial for lewd acts with a child

A former Disney executive accused of lewd acts with a child, and facing his third trial on the same allegations, saw the case against him tossed out Tuesday.

Last month, for the second time in just over a year, the trial of 60-year-old Jonathan Blake Heely, of Santa Clarita, ended in a hung jury.

Heely was headed for his third trial on the same allegations.

On Tuesday, he appeared in San Fernando Superior Court where the judge dismissed the case against him.

“Today, the defense asked the court to dismiss the case,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Tuesday.

“People opposed the motion. The court dismissed it,” he said.

On Aug. 30, jurors weighing the evidence presented at Heely’s second trial told the judge they could not reach a verdict.

“The jury announced it was unable to reach a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial,” Santiago said in August.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit said in December 2017 that allegations were brought to the Sheriff’s Department earlier in 2017, and the investigation resulted in three charges.

“We have no reason to believe there are other victims out there,” Sgt. Brian Hudson of the LASD Special Victims Unit said at the time. “However, if anyone has any additional information out there, we would encourage them to contact the Special Victims Unit.”

Hudson also confirmed shortly after the arrest that the alleged crimes were not connected in any way to Heely’s employment with Disney.

Heely was charged with sexually assaulting female family members who were between the ages of 11 and 16 at the time of the alleged offenses, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

The incidents took place between 2006 and 2010, the criminal complaint alleged.

