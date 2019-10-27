Knight considers run for vacated Hill seat in Congress

Former Rep. Steve Knight confirmed speculation Sunday that he would be considering a run in the expected special election for Rep. Katie Hill’s soon-to-be vacated seat.

Knight, a Republican, said he met with several people this afternoon, shortly after it was announced that Hill was planning to resign.

“These are unchartered waters, what’s happened these last 12 months,” Knight said when reached by phone Sunday evening, “especially what’s happened these last two to three weeks.”

When asked if he was considering a run, he replied:

“Yes, I’m absolutely considering that. Let’s say I’m more than considering that,” adding that a formal announcement would be made “very quickly.”

“We’re trying to get our ducks in a row and see what our support level is,” he said, adding that there were some “fine candidates” still in the race.

“It’s a very interesting situation and we need representation here,” Knight said. “It looks like there’s going to be that special election, and we need to have a representative there so we can have our voice in Congress.”

