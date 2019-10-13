L.A. County firefighters douse 2 spot fires on Highway 14

County firefighters responded to two separate fires that started within minutes of each other and only a few miles away near the northbound lanes of State Route 14 Sunday.

Firefighters received a call around 11:30 a.m. about two fires in the northbound lanes, one near Via Princessa, and the other just north of Sand Canyon Road.

LA County fire crews work on one of two fires along the Northbound State Route Hwy 14, Sunday afternoon Oct. 13, 2019.

They were dubbed the Princess and Shadow incidents, and L.A. County fire arrived on the scene to both incidents within minutes, according to officials.

Melanie Flores, supervisor with the Fire Department, said one fire was knocked down while the other was still in “mop-up mode.”

LA County Firefighters douse spot fire along the Northbound State Route Hwy 14 near Sand Canyon Road, Sunday afternoon Oct. 13, 2019.

The Sand Canyon Road incident was under control about 12 minutes after firefighters first arrived at 12:37 p.m., Flores said, adding, “Via Princessa was an acre and a half, and the other was 2 acres.”

Motorists traveling northbound along SR-14 were delayed as the California Highway Patrol initiated a short SigAlert bringing traffic down to one lane, allowing traffic to pass on the HOV lane.

Officer Moises Marroquin with the CHP confirmed a SigAlert was implemented from Sand Canyon Road to Soledad Canyon Road and they were “picking it up.”

“Our called time to (Highway) 14 and Sand Canyon was at 11:36 (a.m.),” said Marroquin. “A SigAlert was initiated at 12:32 — looks like they’re picking it up as we speak.”