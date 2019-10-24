Lake Hughes Fire brings more fire fighting units into SCV

By Caleb Lunetta, Tammy Murga & Jim Holt

Signal Staff Writers







5:23 p.m.

Multiple trailers were reported on fire with a threat to other structures, fire officials tweeted in their latest update.

They reported the fire burned at least 10 acres of brush.

5:00 p.m.

Although they did not specify where and exactly how many, homes were damaged in both the Tick Fire by Tick Canyon and the Tick Branch 10 Fire over Lake Hughes Road, according to fire officials.

“There are some structures that were burned in the Tick Fire and the Tick Branch 10 Fire,” Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

4:17 p.m.

CHP announced that fire has prompted the closure of the northbound lanes of I-5 at Hasley Canyon for an “unknown duration.”

CHP officers are advising motorists use Highway 126 to US-101 as an alternate route.

4:04 p.m.

Structures near Lake Hughes Road are reported threatened, however no evacuations have been ordered, Sean Rios, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Between 5 and 7 acres were reported burned with the fire moving with “heavy winds,” he said.

The fire on Lake Hughes Road is being called The Old Fire.

3:45 P.M.

Additional firefighting units were brought in to battle a brush fire that flared up in Castaic near Lake Hughes Road as multiple units struggled to stop a fire in Tick Canyon from destroying homes in the Shadow Pines area.



The Castaic fire broke out at 3:14 p.m. Thursday off the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Lake Hughes Road, said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“Additional resources were brought in for this one,” he said, noting none of the resources devoted to the Tick Fire were removed.



“They’re not going to take away from the personnel at the Tick Fire,” Lim said.



At 3:30 p.m. the Lake Hughes Fire had burned 3 acres.



“It was reported to be running in heavy winds,” Lim said.



After-school classes at Castaic High School were cancelled shortly after news of the Lake Hughes Fire was released.



