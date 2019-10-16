LAPD motorcycle officer suffers minor injuries in morning crash

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning following a traffic collision on State Route 14, near the Newhall Avenue exit.



The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of SR-14 between Placerita Canyon Road and Newhall Avenue, involving a motorcycle and a white sedan.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the emergency call at 9:33 a.m.



“This was a TC (traffic collision) involving a motorcycle and another vehicle,” Fire Department spokesman Sean Rios said.



Paramedics took the patient to the hospital at 9:34 a.m., he said.



The patient suffered injuries to his arm and wrist.



The injured officer with the LAPD was on duty at the time of the crash, said Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol.



“The injured LAPD officer suffered minor injuries,” he said.



