Local detectives track burglary suspect to Bakersfield, seize guns, drugs

Local sheriff’s detectives, investigating the break-in last month of a home in Stevenson Ranch, tracked their suspect to Bakersfield where they arrested one man, seizing guns and drugs in the operation.



On Thursday, 11 members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Detective Bureau suited up and drove to Bakersfield to make their arrest.



They travelled to a town called Oildale in Kern County where they executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant, Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the Detective Bureau, said late Thursday.



Michael Mahoney, 38, of Oildale, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and on suspicion of being a convicted felon in unlawful possession of firearms and narcotics.



The arrest stems from a residential burglary that occurred in Stevenson Ranch on Sept. 18.



Detectives probing the break-in received “video leads during the investigation,” Somoano said.



Based on information gathered by detectives, a suspect — Mahoney — was identified.



“Today, during the early-morning hours, 11 members of the Santa Clarita Valley Detective Bureau travelled to Oildale and partnered with a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office,” Somoano said.



The search warrant yielded evidence linking the suspect to the crime, narcotics and four unlawfully possessed firearms, he said.



Mahoney, who according to Somoano has an extensive criminal record, was additionally arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in unlawful possession of firearms and narcotics.



Mahoney is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the San Fernando Superior Court.



A woman who lived at the home that was raided was arrested by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding arrest warrant from the Kern County Superior Court.



