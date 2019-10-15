Local woman arrested on suspicion of swinging a lamp at boyfriend

A Canyon Country woman accused of swinging a lamp at her boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.



Kimberly Cook, 40, was arrested early Friday evening on suspicion of felony assault.



About 5 p.m. that day, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 26800 block of Isabella Parkway regarding a domestic violence call, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station.



The victim and suspect are boyfriend and girlfriend, she said.



“The victim and suspect allegedly got into a verbal argument that escalated to the suspect physically attacking the victim and swinging a lamp,” she said.



“When the victim tried to leave, the suspect attempted to keep the victim from leaving,” she added.



In addition to the assault charge, Cook was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, a felony, and on suspicion of spousal assault, a misdemeanor.



Cook, described by arresting deputies as unemployed, was booked into custody with bail set at $100,000.



