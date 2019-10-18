Man arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal explosive

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Arson/Explosives Detail were called to Canyon Country Thursday night to help in the arrest of a man suspected of possessing an illegal explosive.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding suspected explosives in the area of Soledad Canyon Road at Sand Canyon Road.



Shortly after arriving, deputies called in the specially trained bomb squad technicians.



“It was for the arrest of a man in possession of an illegal explosive device,” Sgt. Dan Tobin, of the Arson/Explosives Detail, said Friday.



He described the device as similar to an M-80 or “big firecracker.”



M-80 explosives are a class of large, powerful firecrackers, created by the U.S. military to simulate explosives or artillery fire.



Thursday night’s suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal explosive and on suspicion of illegal possession of drugs.



