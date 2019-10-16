McLean joins commemorative signing for San Gabriel Mountains National Monument

Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean joined leaders from across the region to commemorate the signing of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument plan, which offers guidance on how to preserve and maintain the monument.

“I know that many people have worked tirelessly to preserve, enhance, and provide increased access to both the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains for many years,” said McLean in a statement. “This feat could not have been achieved if it were not for the collaboration and partnership of federal, state, regional and local offices and organizations that have worked together to better protect and preserve the natural resources and waterways included in the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.”

The event was held in Arcadia on Oct. 10, where McLean was joined by Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and others including the Angeles National Forest National Environmental Policy Act Team and the San Gabriel Mountains Community Collaborative.

In 2014, President Barack Obama designated 346,177 acres of federal lands as the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, with mountains stretching from Santa Clarita to San Berardino. The monument includes working lands that provide Los Angeles area residents 70 percent of their available open space and 30 percent of their drinking water.

The plan’s purpose “is to provide strategic direction and guidance for future management of the Monument. It provides a basis for informed decision making, while guiding resource management, practices, uses, and framework for project development,” reads a section of the plan.