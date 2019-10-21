Medicare scams target seniors

By Kimberly Silverio-Bautista

For The Signal

Seniors should be on the lookout for Medicare scams, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. Scammers are profiling themselves as Medicare representatives to take advantage of vulnerable seniors, stealing their personal information.



A press release from District Attorney Jackie Lacey says an email can offer services like free Medicare braces. They will either send out an email or make phone calls asking for seniors’ bank accounts, Social Security numbers, or any other information they can obtain. This format is utilized to steal their identity and money.



The district attorney recommends to get in contact with Medicare or a health insurance if you have any questions about your benefit status, hang up and avoid sharing any personal information and to report suspicious calls to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-FTC-HELP or ftc.gov/complaint.



Also, if you know of anyone being a victims of these scams, get in contact with a local law enforcement agency, the news release said.



To receive more information and updates about this scam, you can follow @LADAOffice on Instagram and Twitter.

