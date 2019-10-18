NSD board set to discuss new schools with Five Point

The Newhall School District is set to hear from Five Point about phase 1 of the development project formerly known as Newhall Ranch during their Tuesday night board meeting.

The Five Point developers, according to board President Sue Solomon, will be in attendance at the meeting giving a presentation and run-through of the agreement the developers have with the school district.

“They’re going to come and do a presentation on our mitigation agreement with Five Point,” said Solomon, adding that it would serve as a review for the veteran board members and an introduction for the newer ones.

The project — which is planned to be renamed — is located off Highway 126 and along the Santa Clara River. It’s slated to bring 21,500 homes to the Santa Clarita Valley, 10,000 acres of open space and more than 75,000 jobs.

Also Tuesday night, the Newhall School District plans to recognize Wendy Stimson, the 21-year employee of the district who served as executive assistant to the superintendent since Dec. 18, 2006. Stimson plans to retire.

“She has been an exemplary executive assistant to the superintendent and a great support for the board as long as she’s been serving in that position,” said Solomon.

The board will also hear from Superintendent Jeff Pelzel about his goals for 2019-20.

Each year, the superintendent is asked to develop and submit a set of priority goals to be considered by the governing board.

“It’s so the community can see what he’s focusing on and where our decisions will lie,” said Solomon.

The regular board meeting for the Newhall School District is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, located at 25375 Orchard Village Road.