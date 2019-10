One person was injured and taken to the hospital Monday night following a two-vehicle collision in Newhall.



Shortly after 7:15 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Deputy Jake Drive and Valle del Oro.



“One person was transported to hospital,” Fire Department spokeswoman Imy McBride said.

