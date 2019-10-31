One Injured in motorcycle crash that shut down traffic on Golden Valley

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer



One person was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision between an SUV and a motorcycle on Golden Valley Road near Dedre Lane Thursday morning, according to Lt. Eric Lask of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



Deputies arrived on the scene at 8:55 a.m. and shut down traffic in both directions on Golden Valley Road while they conducted their investigation, said Lasko.





An SUV sustained heavy damage after colliding with a Motorcycle on Golden Valley Road near Dedre Lane Thursday morning. The crash injured one person and shut down traffic on Golden Valley for just over one hour. October 31, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Firefighters from Station 128 also responded to the incident and aided with the cleanup efforts. They heaped dirt onto gasoline that spilled onto the roadway in an effort to reduce the risk of fire.



Firefighters shovel dirt onto gasoline spilled in a motorcycle crash on Golden Valley Road Thursday morning. One person was injured in the crash that shut down traffic on the roadway for around one hour. October 31, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Golden Valley Road remained closed for about one hour until all debris was cleared from the roadway.



Deputies officially reopened all lanes to traffic at 9:57 a.m., according to Lasko.

One person was injured when an SUV and a motorcycle collided on Golden Valley Road Thursday morning. October 31, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.