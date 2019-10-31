One Injured in motorcycle crash that shut down traffic on Golden Valley

By Bobby Block
Signal Staff Writer
One person was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision between an SUV and a motorcycle on Golden Valley Road near Dedre Lane Thursday morning, according to Lt. Eric Lask of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Deputies arrived on the scene at 8:55 a.m. and shut down traffic in both directions on Golden Valley Road while they conducted their investigation, said Lasko.
Firefighters from Station 128 also responded to the incident and aided with the cleanup efforts. They heaped dirt onto gasoline that spilled onto the roadway in an effort to reduce the risk of fire.
Golden Valley Road remained closed for about one hour until all debris was cleared from the roadway.
Deputies officially reopened all lanes to traffic at 9:57 a.m., according to Lasko.
