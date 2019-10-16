Probe continues into report of guns stolen from Canyon Country home





By Jim Holt & Gilbert Bernal

Signal Staff Writers



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating the break-in of a home in Canyon Country in which two firearms were stolen.



“The burglary on Carrousel (15600 block) occurred Sunday sometime between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Wednesday.



“There were a couple of firearms reported stolen in addition to other miscellaneous items,” she said.



Miller confirmed Tuesday that detectives are still working on the case.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on the 15000 block on Carrousel Drive, after the homeowner found his back door shattered.

“A house had been burglarized, and deputies put out some information regarding the items that were taken — they don’t have any suspect information, as of yet,” Lt. Joseph Fender said Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation anyone with information can call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station at 661-255-1121.

