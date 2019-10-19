Red flag warning, high wind warning in effect for Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita is once again under a red flag and high wind warning due to moderate to strong northerly winds and low humidities.

A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind can lead to large fires that spread rapidly and cause “extreme fire behavior with any new fire ignitions,” a press release from the National Weather service read.

The strongest winds, blowing with gusts of anywhere from 40 to 60 miles per hour, are expected to be in the Interstate 5 corridor across the mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley, according to officials.

The red flag warning is in effect until Sunday at 10 p.m. and the high wind warning is in effect until Sunday as well, but expires at 3 p.m.

In order to limit the chance of power lines causing a fire, Southern California Edison officials have announced the possibility of “public safety power shutoffs,” or PSPS.

As of Saturday afternoon, no Santa Clarita communities are currently experiencing shutoffs due to the weather, according to David Song, a SoCal Edison public information officer. However, close to 4,800 residents could be affected by a PSPS in Los Angeles County, including areas such as Acton and Castaic.

A PSPS map available on the SoCal Edison website also indicated an area near the intersection of Via Princessa and Sierra Highway as a possible area for a PSPS should the weather require it, according to SoCal Edison officials.

For more information on possibly PSPS, visit sce.com/safety/wildfire/psps.