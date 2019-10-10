Residents to help decide allocation of $1.2M funding

Through an online survey, Santa Clarita residents will be able to guide the city on where $1.2 million will be distributed among low-income and supportive services. The results from this survey will be a factor in deciding where the city’s Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, funding will go.



The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, has provided the CDBG funds to Santa Clarita since 1991 for housing and community development needs. These services include: affordable housing, supportive services, and community facilities and infrastructure, according to a city of Santa Clarita news release.



In the past, CDBG funding has been awarded to different local nonprofits such as Bridge to Home, Family Promise, Carousel Ranch, Fostering Youth Independence, and the Bella Vida senior center, according to Erin Lay, housing program administrator for the city of Santa Clarita.



Since 2015, residents have been able to take the Community Needs Assessment Survey allowing them to have a say in where the money will be allocated each year. Prior to the online survey, the city held a survey meeting where they gathered comments from the community.



“The online survey has allowed us to get way more responses than having to get everyone in one place,” Lay said.



The survey is scheduled to remain open until Nov. 4. It’s available online in multiple languages, giving all residents the chance to contribute to the decision. Residents can participate at santa-clarita.com/Housing.

