Saddleridge Fire 45% contained, cause undetermined

The Saddleridge Fire, which has destroyed 17 homes and damaged 77 other structures since Friday, was reported by fire officials Tuesday to be 45% contained.



The fire has burned 8,391 acres from Sylmar to Reseda, and believed to have triggered a heart attack that led to the death of one civilian, according to the latest update on the fire posted Tuesday morning by the Los Angeles Fire Department.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation and remains undetermined.



The spot where the fire began has been identified as a 50-foot by 70-foot area beneath a high voltage transmission tower. Investigators reported no evidence of a homeless encampment in that area.



On Monday, fire officials were notified by the Southern California Gas Co. of a 4-foot by 4-foot “active flame” found in the soil on the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.



Fire officials reported no damage to the utility’s natural gas infrastructure and no methane leak that borders the community.



The fight to extinguish the fire continues with firefighters making the most of a drop in the wind, increased humidity and lower temperatures, officials reported.



“The weather greatly enhanced firefighters’ ability to mop up remaining hot spots,” they said in a news release at 7 a.m. Tuesday.



“Tactical patrols will continue throughout the day to ensure containment lines remain static and smoldering debris remains isolated from unburned vegetation.”



