Saddleridge Fire impacts Foothill League football

With winds whipping and increasing throughout the early hours of Friday morning, the Saddleridge Fire grew and expanded in size and, as a result, several local Foothill League football games were rescheduled.

Kicking off at 7 p.m Friday., Hart and Valencia varsity football battled it out at College of the Canyons, and Canyon traveled to Valencia to take on West Ranch. Golden Valley and Saugus were the lone varsity program to reschedule the game.

The Grizzlies and Centurions are scheduled to play their second Foothill League contest at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School Saturday.

While only one varsity Foothill League game was rescheduled, the junior varsity teams weren’t so lucky as all three games were rescheduled for a later time and date.

Canyon and West Ranch’s JV games are scheduled to play at 10 a.m. Saturday at West Ranch, and Golden Valley and Saugus are set to play at 4 p.m. at Canyon High School.

Hart and Valencia are also scheduled to play Saturday, but have yet to announce a time and location.