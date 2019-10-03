Salvation Army hosts breakfast to thank volunteers

By Raychel Stewart

Santa Clarita Councilman Bob Kellar hosted a breakfast to thank local Salvation Army volunteers and board members at Sand Canyon Country Club on Thursday.

Kellar extended gratitude to those who attended the breakfast by introducing them and highlighting their work with the organization. Kellar also described the impact the Salvation Army had on his mother’s life while she was growing up.

“Why am I standing here before you today, and so proud to be here with you?” Kellar asked rhetorically. “Because the Salvation Army raised my mother.”

After Kellar’s speech, Lt. Col. John Chamness, divisional leader for the Salvation Army, gave a rundown of the programs offered by the organization.

The Salvation Army is widely known for taking ringing bells and collecting donations in red kettles during the holiday season, the proceeds from which go toward providing children with clothes and gifts, hosting holiday events and giving grocery and bill assistance, according to its website.

The Salvation Army is an international organization that assess the need of communities and strives to build programs to benefit communities.

To learn more about the Salvation Army in Santa Clarita or to volunteer, visit https://santaclarita.salvationarmy.org/santa_clarita_valley_corps/

