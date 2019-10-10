Strong winds topple more than a dozen trees in SCV

It was a busy day for public works crews at the City of Santa Clarita.



Here’s their work list as of Thursday evening, according to city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan:



Magic Mountain Parkway near McBean Parkway, Valencia. Full tree removal of tree onto Magic Mountain Parkway.

Summit Park, McBean Parkway near Arroyo Park Drive, Valencia. Tree failed, fell into adjacent Las Ventanas condo tract. Full tree removal in progress.

Race & 6th Streets, Newhall. City tree down on car and impact to Southern California Edison lines and pole. Edison has de-energized. Full tree removal in progress.

Sierra Estates Drive at Whispering Leaves Drive, Newhall. Parkway tree limb failure, no property damage to adjacent vehicle. Contractor en route.

Canvas Street. Tree branch down in street and sidewalk, no property damage. Area cleared.

Lyons Avenue at Wheeler Road, Newhall. Tree limb failure, partial lane blockage, no property damage. Area cleared.

Lyons Avenue at Peachland Avenue, Newhall. Tree limb failure, no property damage. Area cleared.

Avenue Crescenta at Tournament Road, Valencia. Tree limb failure, no property damage. Area cleared.

Via Dalia at Avenida Ronada, Valencia. Tree limb failure, damage to adjacent parked truck. Area cleared.

Magic Mountain Parkway at Valencia Boulevard near the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Valencia. Tree failure (county tree), staff cleared right-of-way and is contacting county staff to complete work. Area secured.

Privately owned tree at the River Oaks Shopping Center near Magic Mountain Parkway and Auto Center Driver, Valencia. Limb failure, blocked westbound lanes on Magic Mountain Parkway, no property damage. Area cleared.

Beachgrove Court near Abdale Street, Canyon Country. City street tree blocking the sidewalk and a resident’s driveway. Area cleared.

Delight Street, Canyon Country. City street tree limb failure partially blocking the street. Area cleared.

Dewdrop Avenue, Canyon Country. City tree limb down, no property damage. Area cleared.

Soledad Median, Soledad Canyon Road east of Luther Drive, Canyon Country. Median tree uprooted, partially blocking travel lane. Area cleared.

