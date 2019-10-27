Sulphur Springs Union School District announces Tick Fire closures

Sulphur Springs Union School District officials announced schools will be closed starting Monday, Oct, 28, due to the Tick Fire that burned homes in Canyon Country.

School district officials sent out emails and phone calls Sunday to alert parents that four schools will stay closed for one week.

Families with children attending four out of the nine SSUSD schools will have to make weeklong arrangements for students while education facilities are scheduled to be closed starting Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1.

Sulphur Springs School District CLOSURES:

Closed for Monday, Oct. 28:

Canyon Springs: Closed Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

Golden Oak: Closed Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

Fair Oaks Ranch: Closed Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

Leona Cox: Closed Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

Valley View: Closed Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

Closed for one week: Monday, Oct. 28 – Friday, Nov. 1

Mint Canyon: Closed Monday, Oct. 28-Friday Nov. 1, 2019.

Mitchell: Closed Monday, Oct. 28-Friday Nov. 1, 2019.

Pinetree: Closed Monday, Oct. 28-Friday Nov. 1, 2019.

Sulphur Springs: Closed Monday, Oct. 28-Friday Nov. 1, 2019.

Catherine Kawaguchi, superintendent of the SSUSD, said the closure is to ensure the safety and well being of the students.

“We have a company going in to clean the schools to prepare them for the children,” said Kawaguchi.”The rest of the schools are closed (Monday) while we finish the assessment of the other nine schools.”

Parents were made aware of the air quality tests that will be conducted to determine an appropriate return date for staff and students.

The Tick Fire scorched the hills and surrounding areas near Pinetree Community School, causing most residents to be displaced while firefighters worked to repopulate the community.

SSUSD staff plan to have a school counselor and psychologists available for students who may need support when schools reopen.

For further updates, contact SSUSD at 661-252-5131, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.