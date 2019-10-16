Third-quarter fundraising totals show Hill leading, Garcia in second

The latest campaign finance figures indicate the 25th District race is shaping up to be another multimillion-dollar congressional contest, with about $1 million raised by candidates within the last three months.

The third-quarter numbers reported Oct. 15 show, collectively, candidates raised more than $860,000 in the three-month period ending Oct. 1. This brings the total raised in the 2019-20 election to about $2.7 million.

Rep. Katie Hill

Incumbent Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, continued to take the lead in the funding race by raising more than $600,000 in the third quarter, bringing her total to more than $1.95 million, according to the recently released Federal Election Commission fundraising reports.



Due to a deadline of Oct. 15, newly filed data was not entirely available Wednesday. The incumbent’s campaign office, which was not available for comment, issued a statement: “I am humbled every single day I get to go to work on behalf of our community, fighting for a government that is accountable to the people, housing we can afford and accessible health care.”

Challengers

Mike Garcia

With a reported $232,856 for the third quarter, former naval officer Mike Garcia leads as the top GOP fundraiser in the race.

“The support we’re receiving for our campaign and the momentum we’re building has been truly tremendous in the short time we’ve been in the race,” Garcia said Wednesday.

He added another $41,000 in the first week of October, bringing him to a total of more than $525,000 since the start of his campaign. The sum includes a $125,000 loan to himself that was reported within the first six months of the cycle.

Angela Underwood Jacobs

Angela Underwood Jacobs, a Lancaster city councilwoman, reported raising $23,000 from July to September. Her total for the 2020 cycle reached more than $224,000, according to FEC filings.

Mark Cripe

Mark Cripe, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant, raised a total of $5,895, which brought him to a total of $21,305 for the entire cycle.

He did not have any loans listed on his finance forms since the start of his campaign.

“The financial policy of the Mark Cripe Campaign for Congress is, first and foremost, one of fiscal and conservative responsibility, which also extends to Mark’s views for how the people’s tax dollars should be spent by Congress, which is as if Congress should have to live on a budget, just like the average, ordinary citizen,” read a statement from his campaign.

David Rudnick

Hill’s only Democratic challenger David Rudnick, who filed to run on Sept. 11, did not have campaign finance reports available on the FEC’s website as of Wednesday.