By Raychel Stewart

[email protected] wraps up its free outdoor events on Main Street in Old Town Newhall at the end of the month.

Each Thursday through Oct. 24, beginning at 7 p.m., Old Town Newhall is offering different shows and special events that anyone can attend at no cost, according to city officials.

“We want the residents of Santa Clarita to know there’s something happening for every age group on Thursdays,” said Kevin Strauss, communications specialist for the city of Santa Clarita.

On Oct. 3, the 10 by 10 Variety show is scheduled to offer 10 performers who will dance or perform stand-up comedy, music and magic. Screening of the short films “All Hallows Eve” and “Blood Bus” will be shown after the performances.

On Oct. 10, JAM lessons are scheduled to take attendees on a cultural journey to Belize, Trinidad, Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados that will combine lessons in soca, dance hall, punta and African dance styles from choreographer Betty Rox.

[email protected] hosts this event in conjunction with the Ford Theater Foundation to bring free live performances and dance lessons to Newhall.

Attendees on Oct. 17 can dress in costumes and enter in costume contests for a chance to win prizes at the Halloween Hunt Senses Block Party. There will also be live music and food trucks available for attendees to enjoy.

The new photography exhibit “Three Projects: Small, Medium and Large” by Santa Clarita resident Ted Dayton will be showcased on Main Street during the block party. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Dayton at the event from 7 to 10 p.m.

To conclude [email protected] on Oct. 24, the Note by Note music event is showcasing musicians in different genres including rock, blues and jazz.

Although the outdoor activities are wrapping up, Strauss said the 10 by 10 Variety Show and Note by Note music events are set continue indoors through the winter months. Outdoor events will resume in March.

To learn more about each night’s event, visit http://thursdaysatnewhall.com.

