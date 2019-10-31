Tree falls on Canyon Country mobile home, search and rescue dispatched

High winds caused a tree to fall on top of a mobile home in Canyon Country on Thursday, according to officials.

At 1:52 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were notified that a large tree had fallen on a mobile home on the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

“The call came in with one person possibly inside,” said Lim at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday. “But that hasn’t been confirmed yet.”

The call resulted in Fire Department Search and Rescue Crews being deployed to search for the potential victim.

Units were on the scene by 1:59 p.m., according to officials.

By 2:40 p.m., officials on the scene had confirmed that no one had been trapped on injured due to the tree falling.