Trick or Treat: Automatic doors close on theft suspect

Staffers at a local store selling Halloween merchandise carried out a trick or treat of their own Sunday when they allegedly disabled the automatic doors on a theft suspect, holding her for deputies.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and accused of stealing more than $1,000 of merchandise, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, posted on the station’s Facebook page Monday.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism for allegedly damaging the doors in “an attempt to escape,” Miller said Monday.

“Last night, a woman attempted to take over $1,000 in items from (a) Halloween store in SCV,” Miller said. “After (the) suspect came back into the store, a quick-thinking employee disabled the electronic sliding glass doors so the suspect couldn’t leave.”

