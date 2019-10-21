Two hurt in highway crash near Soledad

Two people were believed injured after the pickup they were in collided with another vehicle in Canyon Country, flipping the pickup and trapping at least one person.



The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 at Soledad Canyon Road, involving a truck and a black sedan.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at 2:17 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez said.



“A pickup truck rolled over an embankment, trapping two,” he said



Paramedics arriving at the scene at 2:24 p.m. reported finding just one patient trapped.



They immediately worked to free the injured occupant from the wreckage — described by one witness to the emergency response as “mangled” — using hydraulic shears, he said.



Officers with the California Highway Patrol said the pickup was found on its side.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the crash.



