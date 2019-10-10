Warrant in place for woman accused in 175-mile police pursuit

A bench warrant issued a year ago remains in effect for a Spring Valley woman arrested on suspicion of evading and resisting arrest after a 175-mile pursuit that began in El Cajon, ending with a spike strip laid down in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A check on the case with court officials Thursday revealed that a bench warrant for the arrest of Adelquin Deguzman Torres, 43, was issued Nov. 6, 2018.

On July 17, 2018, officers with the Newhall Station of the California Highway Patrol were notified of a “multi-area pursuit” of a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 5 within the Central Los Angeles CHP Area, CHP Officer Josh Greengard said Wednesday morning.

They learned the pursuit had traveled through many areas along the coast after leaving El Cajon near San Diego and the driver was wanted for speeding.

“Newhall CHP officers joined the pursuit at I-5 northbound at Roxford Street,” Greengard said at the time.

“As Newhall units responded to the pursuit, additional units went ahead and set up a spike strip.

“With a successful spike strip deployment just north of McBean Parkway, the driver of the vehicle came to a stop, within the northbound lanes, south of Valencia Boulevard,” he said.

CHP officers issued several commands to the driver to get out of the car but she did not comply, Greengard said in 2018.

“Officers approached the vehicle and the driver raised both hands above her head and slowly began to open the driver’s side door,” he said.

As officers began to take the woman into custody, she began actively resisting, he said.

She was taken into custody, posted bail and was released on her promise to appear in court.

