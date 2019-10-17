Wind advisory in effect for Santa Clarita

For the second week in a row, the Santa Clarita Valley is in another wind advisory until 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

Santa Clarita, including Newhall and Valencia, can expect north-heading winds with speeds of 15 to 25 mph, according to a statement released by the National Weather Service Thursday night.

Gusts could reach as high as 45 mph, according to the NWS advisory.

“Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects,” read the advisory. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Gusty winds area expected to return Friday night and continue off and on through the weekend, officials said. Residents were advised to use caution while driving and to secure outdoor objects.

Last week a wind advisory heading into the weekend led to the spread of the Saddleridge Fire, which as of Thursday night had reached 8,391 acres with 62% containment.

No red flag warning had been announced as of the publication of this article. A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.