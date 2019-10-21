Woman accused of exposing herself while stuck in a tree

First responders were called to Stevenson Ranch Monday morning for reports of indecent exposure involving a woman reportedly stuck in a tree.



Shortly before 10:55 a.m. deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to Jake Kuredjian County Park, on the southeast corner of Pico Canyon Road near Stevenson Ranch Parkway, for reports of indecent exposure.



At the same time, firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a woman stuck in a tree at the same location.



“This was an injury call,” Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez said.



Sgt. Dan Peacock said deputies were still trying to sort out details of the incident at 11 a.m.



“We’re not sure if this was a 5150 case or not,” Peacock said, referring to a section of the criminal code pertaining to the mental state of suspects.



“This was a female adult who was exposing herself while stuck in a tree,” he said.



The incident was reported by someone working at a nearby school.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

