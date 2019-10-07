Woman accused of stabbing girlfriend to death appears in court

A woman accused of stabbing her girlfriend to death in 2017 appeared briefly Monday — as she’s done at least half a dozen times before — for a pretrial hearing in San Fernando Superior Court.

Pamela Michelle Walker, 36, is charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Christine Diane McQueen.



She was ordered to return to court Nov. 12.

Walker was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who responded that day to calls made by McQueen’s mother, grabbed a battering ram and smashed their way into a residence on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon, near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.

They discovered McQueen had been stabbed 71 times.

Walker is in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in lieu of $1 million bail.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt

