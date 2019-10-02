Woman arrested in alleged beer fight at Valencia gas station

A fight over a bottle of beer allegedly stolen from a Valencia gas station ends in the arrest on a Lancaster woman on suspicion of robbery.



On Sept. 26, about 9 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a gas station on the 28000 block of The Old Road, near Rye Canyon Road, after a report of a robbery, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“On that date, the suspect allegedly walked into the gas station and took a 40 oz. bottle of beer without making any attempt to pay for it,” Miller said.



“When the victim approached the suspect outside and told the suspect to return the beer she stole, the suspect refused,” she said, describing the alleged victim as a store employee.



“There was a struggle, during which the beer bottle fell and broke,” she added. “The suspect reportedly became angry with the victim and pulled the employee’s hair and kicked the employee.”



According to Miller, the suspect tried to go back into the store for a replacement beer.



The store worker tried to “block” the woman, but the suspect again grabbed the victim by the hair.



The beer-grabbing woman left the store and drove away.



The 49-year-old suspect, described by arresting deputies as unemployed, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of robbery.



She was taken into custody with bail set at $100,000.



