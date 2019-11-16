Child airlifted after tackle football hit

A PeeWee football game was put on hold after a child was airlifted following a collision on the field Saturday.

The child, a 10-year old football player, was airlifted from the game by Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and transported to a nearby trauma center, according to Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

“He was knocked out initially and regained some of his senses,” said Ernie Carrillo, one of the football coaches present during the game. “His head hurt and his neck was tense, so it was out of precaution.”

The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m. and the Fire Department helicopter was asked to land directly on the Canyon High School football field.

Carrillo said that as the child’s parents arrived, he had regained consciousness and was able to move his fingers and toes.

“He was hyperventilating because he was scared, obviously,” said Carrillo.