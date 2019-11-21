Coroner ID’s 2-year-old killed in Stevenson Ranch crash

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Lydia Lopez, a 2-year-old from Bakersfield, as the second child killed in a fiery Stevenson Ranch car crash on Monday.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday at 10:19 a.m., according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman with the coroner’s office.

Investigators with the CHP Newhall-area Office have ruled out drugs or alcohol as a possible factor in the crash near the corner of Pico Canyon Road and The Old Road that killed 2-year-old Lydia Lopez and 6-year-old Kathleen Lopez.

The driver, a Bakersfield woman, has not been arrested or charged with a crime.