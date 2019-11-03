Deputy involved in Valencia crash

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was involved in a two-car traffic collision Sunday evening in Valencia.

Just after 5 p.m., a collision occurred near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway.

The male deputy was the lone occupant in his vehicle and a female adult was in the other vehicle, according to Sgt. Michael Konecny of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A traffic collision involving a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy occurred near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

“Both sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, and both were transported to Henry Mayo (Hospital),” Konecny added.

Sheriff’s Department officials transported their own deputy before Los Angeles County Fire Department officials arrived on scene, according to spokesman Art Marrujo.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, Konecny said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

