Dirt bike rider injured, knocked 200 feet, in Newhall crash

A dirt bike rider was injured Thursday afternoon after his bike collided with a car in Newhall, knocking him more than 200 feet on the asphalt.



The rider who, according to one witness was screaming in pain as he lay on the road, was treated at the scene by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The man was secured to a stretcher, placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.



Car allegedly involved in collision. Signal photo, Jim Holt.

The crash happened shortly before 4:10 p.m., on Spruce Street, between 12th and 13th streets.



“This call was for a vehicle-vs.-motorcycle,” Fire Department Art Marrujo said. “One patient was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.”.



Clusters of families with young children gathered on the sidewalk near 12th Street watching paramedics provide medical aid to the injured rider.



“I came out because the bike was like super loud and I live here,” said a Spruce Street resident who asked to be identified only as Kevin.



“I saw the bike. I saw the car and I was really confused,” he said, noting obvious front end damage to a gray compact, but subtle damage to the red-and-white dirt bike.



“He was conscious but kind of like screaming,” said Kevin. “I think he was in shock.”



