Fatal Crash slows traffic on Interstate 5

A traffic collision that left one person dead slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 during Friday’s morning commute, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Priessman.



The crash occurred at around 5:15 a.m. on the Southbound Lanes of Interstate 5, near the 405 junction and Roxford Avenue exit, and involved four vehicles, according to Priessman.



All lanes were reopened by 7:25 a.m., but traffic in the area remains heavy.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



The identity of the person killed was not released by CHP officials pending the notification of next of kin.



This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.