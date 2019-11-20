Festival of Trees will celebrate 17 years

The SCV Boys & Girls Club is celebrating its 17th annual Festival of Trees at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Nov. 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a Christmas tree and gingerbread house viewing, live entertainment and more.



Festival admission is $8 per person for everyone 15 and older; $3 per children age 4-14; $4 for seniors 65 and older; and free for veterans and children under the age of 3.



General admission tickets include viewings of Christmas trees, gingerbread houses and tabletops along with live entertainment. An activity pass can be purchased for $5 for children to have access to the Kids Corner.



“Kids can do different holiday arts and crafts in the Kids Corner while their parents enjoy the Christmas trees and entertainment,” said Matt Nelson, CEO at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.



In addition to the Kids Corner, the event will host the Hocus Pocus Magic Show. This event is an additional $10. Tickets can be purchased on the club’s website, but additional event activity tickets will also be available on site.



At the event, silent auctions will be held until Sunday at 5 p.m. The club advises bidders to be present for the closing of the silent auction.



“We are grateful to everyone who supports the Boys & Girls Club,” said Nelson. “I’m excited to kick off the holiday season and to see everyone get into the holiday spirit.”



For more information, visit www.scvbgc.com.

