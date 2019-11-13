Firefighters handle brush fire near The Old Road

Los Angeles County firefighters are responding to a brush fire off The Old Road on Wednesday morning.

“(The call) came in at 9:27 (a.m.), it looks like everyone was on scene by 9:32,” said Fire Department representative Christopher Thomas, who said the incident was called “The Old Fire.” “It’s right off The Old Road, about an eighth of a mile in.”

Thomas said there were camp crews on scene, as well, and the fire was considered “on flat ground and slow-moving.”

Sheriff’s officials said no additional units had been requested for traffic control as of 9:45 a.m., and the fire appeared to be under control.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.